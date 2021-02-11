The New York Post:

Actress Gina Carano has long embraced the force of speaking her mind — an act that got her booted from Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian.”

The former MMA fighter was confirmed on Tuesday to have been kicked off the hit Disney+ show, where she played Cara Dune — with Lucasfilm stressing “there are no plans” for her to ever return.

The Star Wars giant made no secret of why she was canceled, ripping “her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities,” which it called “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano’s most controversial message — and the one that appears to have been the final straw — came when she shared an image from Nazi Germany and compared it to today’s overheated political climate.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children,” her post stated.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” the post said.

