OJ Looking Into ‘Sedition And Conspiracy’ Charges Against Capitol Rioters

Capitol Hill rioters may face significant felony charges of “sedition and conspiracy” for their role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced Tuesday. The DOJ made the announcement during a Tuesday press conference in which it also said it expects to level “hundreds” of charges against rioters in the near future.

The sedition and conspiracy charges are likely relegated to the organizers of the event and potential future events around President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The DOJ has already identified at least 170 people suspected of having committed violence in and around the Capitol last week.

But even as investigations into the Capitol riots are getting under way, new threats against Biden’s inauguration ceremony are emerging. The National Guard is increasing troop presence to 10,000 ahead of the ceremony.

Protests against Biden’s victory are planned all across the country, with some including threats of violence.

