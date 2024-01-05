Security concerns grow at Las Vegas airport after man flies 100 miles in stolen plane

The North Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of stealing a plane for a joyride, which he later crash-landed. Police said the man stole a 2020 Kitfox fixed-wing single-engine aircraft on Dec. 30, flying it from the North Las Vegas Airport (VGT) and across state lines to Barstow, California. Now, pilots in the Las Vegas area are raising concerns about airport security.

North Las Vegas Police told KTVU Fox 2 that 40-year-old Damian Zukaitis was taken into custody and faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and transporting stolen property across state lines, with additional charges pending. KTVU reports that Zukaitis landed on a roadway near the Barstow-Daggett Airport (DAG) where the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office made contact with him. USA Today reports that law enforcement was alerted of the stolen plane at about 6:48 p.m. They said Zukaitis fled into the desert on foot before the deputies arrived and was later arrested.

The plane owner found beer bottles, cans and part of a cannabis cigarette inside. Authorities have also shared that there were reports from the airport that there were other suspected plane break-in attempts on Dec. 27, 28 and 29 and they believe Zukaitis may have been behind these.

