Security BODY SLAMS climate protester at Ron DeSantis event in Iowa and Florida Governor responds to three separate protesters with ‘I know you have an agenda. Stop!’

One unlucky protester was body slammed by a member of Ron DeSantis’ security team at a campaign event in Ames, Iowa on Thursday.The Florida Governor was faced with three separate protesters – all appearing to be involved in environmental activism.Following the event, DeSantis told reporters that while he welcomes conversations, protesters will not be permitted to rush the stage where he is speaking.Gov. DeSantis took several questions from the audience at the conclusion of his remarks during the campaign stop at a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant just four days before the Iowa caucuses.The first protester was a young man yelling about the dangers of fossil fuels.’I know you have an agenda. Stop! Here we go,’ DeSantis said as the demonstrator continued to shout as he was dragged out of the room by a member of the candidate’s security team.

READ MORE