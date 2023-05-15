Joe Biden has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation in Delaware with no publicly released visitor logs.

Fox News reported in January that a “source familiar” with the situation told them that the Secret Service has records of “regular” visitors to Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home that the agency is prepared to turn over to Congressional investigators.

This contradicts earlier reports by the White House counsel’s office and a Secret Service spokesman that no visitor logs were kept. The issue of visitor logs or records for Biden’s home is part of investigations into the discovery of illicit unsecured classified documents recently found in several locations, including the garage, at Biden’s home.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the White House in January demanding the visitor logs for Biden’s home.

But now, five months later, the Secret Service is refusing to hand over records of Joe Biden’s visitors at his Delaware home.

