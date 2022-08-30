Tony Ornato, the Secret Service assistant director who denied Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony alleging former President Donald Trump attempted to grab the limo steering wheel during the January 6 Capitol Hill riot, has officially retired.

Secret Service communication’s chief Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to The Hill on Monday that Ornato retired after 25 years of service.

“I did retire today to pursue a career in the private sector. I retired from the U.S. Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents. I long-planned to retire and have been planning this transition for more than a year,” Ornato said in a statement to CNN.

Ornato, who served as Trump’s deputy chief of staff, became a household name earlier this year when former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the January 6 Committee that she had learned from Ornato that Donald Trump had literally tried to commandeer the presidential suburban during the January 6 riot and became borderline violent when lead Secret Service agent Bobby Engel tried to stop him.

