The U.S. Secret Service says it’ll cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, after a former White House aide on Tuesday claimed she’d heard that Donald Trump lunged at a driver inside a presidential car and demanded that he be taken to the Capitol.

According to reports, agents are prepared to go before Congress to flatly contradict the aide’s story of an enraged Trump determined to get to the Capitol as a security breach was taking place there.

NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted on Tuesday night that two Secret Service staffers are set to testify that Trump neither lunged at the wheel of the presidential vehicle, nicknamed “The Beast,” nor in any way assaulted them in a bid to get them to take him to the Capitol.

As NBC’s Alexander tweeted: “A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.”

Their willingness to deny the claims under oath casts further doubt on the testimony offered by Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

