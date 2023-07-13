DAILYMAIL.COM

USSS told Congress they narrowed down the list of possible suspects who brought cocaine into the White House to 500 people

The agency has decided to close the investigation without finding the culprit

Agents ‘just decided it’s just some weekend visitor… That is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life,’ said Republican Rep. Tim Burchett

The Secret Service is closing the investigation into the White House cocaine discovery because of a ‘lack of evidence’ in a stunning move just 11 days after the drugs were abandoned in a West Wing locker. Furious Republicans have called the shuttering of the probe ‘ridiculous’ and accused the Biden administration of a ‘cover-up,’ with agents unable to find a suspect despite poring over surveillance footage for more than a week. GOP Rep. Tim Burchett said agents ‘just decided it’s just some weekend visitor’ and chalked up the entire investigation as ‘another coverup’ by the Biden White House. ‘It’s bogus’ the Tennessee congressman added. ‘That is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life.’ His comments came after the Secret Service briefed members of Congress, 11 days after the cocaine discovery forced evacuation and a hazmat situation at the White House. The list of suspects was narrowed down to 500. Democrats said drug testing all of the potential culprits would violate their ‘civil liberties’ and insisted the cocaine was found in an area used by guests, not members of the Biden family or those with security clearances. Since July 2 the Secret Service had been poring over surveillance footage from cameras stationed all over the White House, but still hasn’t managed to find a culprit. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has avoided the latest White House scandal by escaping to Europe for meetings with foreign leaders.

Read more