Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire after 3 people try to break into SUV

Secret Service agents assigned to defend President Biden’s granddaughter opened fire late Sunday on a group of people attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service car, officials said.

Agents protecting the 29-year-old lawyer‘s home in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington caught three people attempting to break into a parked, unmarked Secret Service vehicle.

“[A]round 11:58 p.m. … Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck,” Guglielmi said.

“The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”

A neighbor of the first granddaughter told The Post that they took a walk by the site around 11 p.m. — roughly an hour before the encounter — and that the street was “dead” without anyone outside in the chilly weather.

Naomi Biden and her husband Peter Neal got married in the White House last year.

