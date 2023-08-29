Second TV News Crew Robbed in Same Month in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

A Chicago TV news crew was robbed at gunpoint while reporting on an armed robbery in West Town. The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Monday when a reporter and photojournalist were robbed by a group who took their personal possessions and camera, CWB Chicago reported. At that time, 30 people were reportedly robbed or carjacked in the Windy City.

Arrests have yet to be made in connection to the string of robberies. A Chicago police spokesperson confirmed that three men in a black SUV and grey sedan robbed the 28-year-old and 42-year-old men. The suspects were wearing ski masks and holding guns. This is the second news crew to be robbed in August. On August 8, a Chicago TV News videographer was robbed on the West Side while preparing to report on a press conference. Less than eight hours before Monday’s incident, a woman was carjacked on the same block by three men coming out of a blue sedan. One of the men pointed a gun at her.

