Second ‘Terror Attack’ Foiled in France on Hamas’s ‘Day of Jihad’

French President Emmanuel Macron visited a school where a teacher had been killed by a radical Islamist with a knife on Friday, revealing a second suspected attack had been foiled at another school the same day.

Emmanuel Macron spoke to the public and press at the Gambetta Secondary School in Arras near the Belgian border where a teacher had been killed and two others injured by an “Allahu Akbar” shouting knifeman on Friday, and revealed in his speech another attack was thought to have been foiled.

Speaking of the terror threat, the President said: “at least one another intervention may have made it possible to thwart another attempted attack in another region”, with French newspaper Le Figaro reporting this referred to an arrest near Paris.

The publication states a man left a “prayer room” in the town of Limay, in Yvelines in the Île-de-France region northwest of Paris while carrying a kitchen knife and was arrested by Condorcet High School. Per the report, the man’s exact intentions for carrying a knife from the place of prayer to a school are not yet known but the individual is already known to police for having been radicalised.

