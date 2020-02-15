The New York Post:

Cops have arrested the teen they are “confident” is the boy who viciously stabbed Barnard College student Tessa Majors to death during a botched robbery in Morningside Park, officials announced Saturday.

Rashaun Weaver, 14, was busted in the lobby of the Taft Houses in Brooklyn at 10:30 p.m. Friday night — and will be tried as an adult on two counts of murder, NYPD brass and the Manhattan district attorney’s office said at a noon presser at police headquarters in lower Manhattan.

“What we can do is say that we are confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “And that person will face justice in a court of law.”

Shea continued: “Sadly, [this] cannot bring back this young woman. That is something even the best, most impartial investigation simply cannot do.”

The arrest comes months after suspect Zyairr Davis, 13, was nabbed days after the fatal mugging on charges of felony murder.