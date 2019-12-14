NY POST

The NYPD investigation into the fatal mugging of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors suffered a setback Saturday, with officials setting free one of the two young teen suspects in custody for the murder. The 14-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had been the second kid arrested in the stabbing, but was sprung late Friday after city Law Department officials — who handle the prosecution of juveniles — declined to prosecute him for lack of evidence, law enforcement sources told The Post. “He came in” to Morningside Heights’ 26th Precinct, said one source. “He lawyered up. They had to let him go,” the source said.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST