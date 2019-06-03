FRANCE 24:

Israel launched a second round of strikes against Syria in 24 hours on Sunday, state media reported, as US President Donald Trump called on Russia and Iran to “stop bombing the hell” out of the war-torn country.

Syria accused Israel of targeting an airbase in Homs province, reportedly killing five people, just hours after carrying out retaliatory attacks on military and intelligence posts south of Damascus, killing 10.

“Our air defences thwarted an Israeli aggression and destroyed two of the rockets that targeted the T-4 airbase,” a military source told state news agency SANA Sunday evening.

The remaining rockets “killed one soldier, wounded two others, and damaged an arms warehouse,” the source added.