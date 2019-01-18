NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A second man has died in the unhinged hammer attack in a Chinese restaurant in Brooklyn, police said.

Kheong Ng-Thang, 61, died at NYU-Langone Hospital Friday. He and two other men were beaten, allegedly by Arthur Martunovich, in the Seaport Buffet on Emmons Ave. in Sheepshead Bay shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Martunovich targeted the victims because of their ethnicity, according to Francisco Sales, a dishwasher who escaped the bloodshed.

“I don’t have a problem with the Hispanics,” Sales, 41, said the suspect told him. “But with the Chinese.”

Chef Fufai Pun, 34 was killed in the attack, cops said.

Restaurant owner Ng-Thang and manager Tsz Mat Pung, 50, were rushed to NYU Langone-Brooklyn with massive head injuries, authorities said.

Mat Pung was in critical condition on Friday.

Martunovich, 34, of Brooklyn, was arrested at 19th St.and Emmons Ave., about two blocks from the eatery. A hammer was recovered at the scene.

The suspect remains under psychiatric evaluation in a Brooklyn hospital.