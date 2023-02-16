A second Jewish man was shot in the Pico-Robertson area in as many days.

The Los Angeles Scoop first reported on the shooting, saying that the victim was shot in the arm on S. Bedford and Pico Boulevard after leaving synagogue on February 16 and is in stable condition. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the Journal that the shooting occurred on the 1600 block of Bedford Street at 8:47 a.m. and that the suspect is believed to be a white male wearing a black mask, black glasses and a black sweater armed with a 9 millimeter handgun. The suspect is still at large and is driving an older model Hyundai sedan that is either black or brown.

Magen Am President Rabbi Yossi Eilfort said in a statement, “It is sickening that in Los Angeles today, two Jews have been shot in the street in two days as they were leaving prayers. Regardless of the motivation of the shootings, Jews deserve to be secure, living and serving G-d in peace.” He added that Magen Am is urging the city “to take a strong stand on behalf of the Jewish community.” “LAPD is currently saying there is no specific information indicating this was driven solely by antisemitism,” Eilfort said. “We await detectives’ updates. While the city does that, *we* choose to focus on what *our* community can do. We are a *strong* community and we need to show this to the world. Magen Am has placed all of our protected schools, guard, and volunteers on a heightened alert.”

He concluded the statement with a call for the community to learn “situational awareness and self-defense” and to either volunteer or support security teams for Jewish institutions. “We are all in this together,” Eilfort said.

