A second IRS whistleblower in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) probe of Hunter Biden for tax fraud surfaced after the expulsion of the whole IRS team investigating the president’s son, documents sent to Congress revealed Monday.

The whistleblower, a special agent in the IRS’s international tax and financial crimes group, joins his supervisor who alleged in April that two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department politically interfered in the probe to block charges against Hunter Biden for tax violations against recommendations. The first whistleblower also claimed Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to appoint a special prosecutor in the case to provide a degree of separation between the probe and President Joe Biden.

