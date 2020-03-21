Market Watch:

“…there is currently no evidence that pets can be a source of the virus or that they can get sick from it. Under no circumstances should [owners] abandon their pets,” the Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said.

The Hong Kong government has urged people not to abandon their pets and to stop kissing them after a second dog repeatedly tested positive for coronavirus.

A German shepherd living in the Pok Fu Lam area on Hong Kong Island was sent for quarantine along with another mixed-breed dog from the same residence on Thursday after their owner was confirmed as being infected, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said in a statement.

Though the shepherd tested positive for the virus, no such result was obtained from the mixed-breed dog, and “neither dog has shown any signs of disease,” the department said, adding it will continue to monitor both dogs and conduct repeated tests on the animals.

