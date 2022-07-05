Another victim in the senseless Highland Park parade shooting has been identified as a devoted member of a local Jewish congregation that mourned her loss Monday night.

Victim Jacki Sundheim was remembered for her kindness and tireless dedication to the North Shore Congregation Israel, the synagogue said on its website. Sundheim was one of six people killed after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb, police said.

Sundheim was a “lifelong” congregant and “cherished” staffer for decades at the congregation, according to the statement.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her early days teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life’s moments of joy and sorrow as our Events and B’nei Mitzvah Coordinator– all of this with tireless dedication,” the congregation stated.

“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones,” the Reform Judaism congregation went on to state. “We know you join us in the deepest prayer that Jacki’s soul will be bound up in the shelter of God’s wings and their family will somehow find comfort and consolation amidst this boundless grief.”

