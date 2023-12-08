Second gentleman Doug Emhoff slams presidents of Harvard, UPenn and MIT for ‘crisis of anti-Semitism’ at Hanukkah celebration: ‘The lack of moral clarity of unacceptable’

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has slammed the presidents of Harvard, UPenn and MIT for what he called a ‘crisis of anti-Semitism’ in the US and abroad at a Hanukkah celebration in DC.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, said Thursday that American Jews are ‘feeling alone’ and ‘in pain’ as he denounced rising antisemitism amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the ‘presidents of some of our most elite universities.’

Speaking at the lighting ceremony of a massive menorah in front of the White House to mark the first night of Hanukah, Emhoff criticized college presidents who testified on Capitol Hill this week, saying they ‘were unable to denounce calling for the genocide of Jews as anti-Semitic.’

‘The lack of moral clarity is unacceptable,’ he said. ‘Let me be clear, when Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or identity, and when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is anti-Semitism and it must be condemned and condemned unequivocally and without context.’

Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a nationally elected leader, highlighted fear in the Jewish community, moments before the menorah was lit on the Ellipse, just south of the White House. The national menorah has been lit annually since 1979, with the event sponsored by American Friends of Lubavitch.

READ MORE