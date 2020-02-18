The Daily Record:

Melissa Kerr tragically died while having cosmetic surgery at a hospital in Turkey

A second British woman has died after having “Brazilian butt-lift” surgery in Turkey.

The first victim was Leah Cambridge, 29, of Leeds, West Yorkshire, who died from a pulmonary embolism shortly after having the procedure at a private hospital in Izmir in August 2018.

An inquest in Norwich has now heard how Melissa Kerr, 31, of Gorleston, Norfolk, passed away in Istanbul on November 19 last year after having the same type of surgery.

Norfolk coroner’s court was told how the mental health counsellor died during the operation – known as gluteal augmentation – at Istanbul’s Medicana Haznedar Hospital.