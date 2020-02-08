New York Post:

SeaWorld performers will no longer stand and ride on their dolphins, a practice that has come under heavy criticism from PETA and other animal rights activists over the past year.

The surprising reform, which was revealed in a letter last Friday from a SeaWorld Entertainment company lawyer to the Securities and Exchange Commission, comes after an intense battle with the animal rights group — which had acquired 163 shares in the company as of Dec. 10.

In the most objected-to stunt, performers would ride two dolphins at the same time by standing with each foot atop one of the animals’ beaks, or “rostrums.”