Seattle Reverses Course, Makes Public Drug Use Arrestable Crime

The Seattle City Council on Tuesday ruled that public drug use will soon be illegal in the city.

According to KIRO7, public drug use can now end in arrest – though there remains a large effort to funnel drug users into treatment programs.

CB 120645 adds the crimes of using a controlled substance in public space and knowing possession of a controlled substance to the statute’s list of crimes. The move follows a Sept. 12 proposed ordinance passed by the Seattle City Council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee by a vote of 4-1.

Residents were sharply divided over the plan.

“There is no budget to support this and there is no plan, no care, compassion or commitment to do anything other than imprison our most vulnerable citizens,” said one woman during the public comment section during a committee meeting.

