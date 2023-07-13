Drug-addled vagrants living in a Seattle neighborhood are beating the summer heat with a swimming pool that has recently been erected in their encampment – and nearby residents are up in arms.

A video posted by local news outlet KOMO shows the above-ground pool, with a ball floating on the water, surrounded by an assortment of wooden planks and debris on the dilapidated property in Highland Park.

A woman is seen apparently taking a fentanyl hit as she sits on a filthy couch near the incongruous watering hole ​along the freeway between SR 509 and Myers Way.

​“All of this is ludicrous,” Herb Egge, a resident of the Arrowhead Gardens apartments for seniors across from the encampment, told KOMO. “These people come in and totally trash the place. Someone told me they hooked up a hose and filled a swimming pool with it.”

READ MORE