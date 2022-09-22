A special education teacher for Seattle Public Schools has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with rape and slapped with a protection order.

According to court documents obtained by The Post Millennial, Darren Daniel Hunter, a teacher at Madison Middle School, has been charged with rape in the third degree.

Charging documents state that on November 9, 2021, the alleged victim, identified only as TA, reported to the Kent Police Department that she had been raped on August 15, 2021, by Darren Hunter.

In a statement to The Post Millennial, Tina Riss Christiansen, Communications Specialist for Seattle Public Schools said that Hunter has been placed on administrative leave. Hunter’s information remains on the district’s website at the time of publishing. According to public records, Hunter has been teaching for more than 15 years and is paid in excess of $113,00 plus benefits.

