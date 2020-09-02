A Seattle-based man arrested during violent clashes near the White House had driven across the country to be there after attending riots in Portland and Kenosha, according to police and his social media.

Jeremy Vajko, 27, says he spent more than 40 hours in custody after officers in riot gear were caught on camera yanking him out of his van covered in Black Lives Matter graffiti in Washington, DC, late Saturday.

Although charges were dropped, DC Police Chief Peter Newsham highlighted the case in a press conference where both he and the mayor blamed outside agitators for violence in the capital.

