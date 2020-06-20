Newsweek:

Police are investigating. Really?

At least two people were shot and one was killed inside Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area early Saturday morning, and police say they are investigating despite it being in a “no-cop” zone of the city.

Videos recorded Saturday morning show volunteer medics scrambling to help the purported victims after Seattle Police Department radio dispatchers received multiple reports of three to six gunshots around 2:20 a.m.

People involved in the incident were seen fleeing the scene north from 10th Avenue and East Pine street in the city’s Capitol Hill autonomous protest zone, also called CHAZ. Seattle Police abandoned the closest East Precinct building on June 8th after days of confrontations with protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

