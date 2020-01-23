KING5.COM

Police identified two suspects believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening. Police are looking for Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver. Both men are 24 years old and are considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Tolbert is 6’1″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, police said. Tolliver is 6′ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said the two suspects have a history with law enforcement. According to court records, Tolliver has been arrested 44 times, convicted of one felony, 18 gross misdemeanors, and one misdemeanor. Records show Tolbert has been arrested 21 times, convicted of three felonies, and 12 gross misdemeanors.

