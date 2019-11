NY POST

That’s no hooker — that’s your arresting officer. A Seattle police captain found out the hard way that one of his fellow officers was on undercover vice patrol, a report said. The captain, Randal Wollery, 53, propositioned a woman he thought was a hooker — but she was actually an undercover cop, local television station KIRO 7 reported. He was arrested after he offered her $40, the report said.

