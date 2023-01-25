Seattle’s morgue is running out of room for bodies, which are piling up from fatal fentanyl overdoses, according to reports.

Space issues have become so acute at the Seattle-King County morgue in Washington state that local officials are considering keeping bodies on gurneys and partnering with local funeral homes for storage as stopgap measures.

“A key indication of just how bad things are … the medical examiner’s office is now struggling with the issue of storing bodies because the fentanyl-related death toll continues to climb,” Seattle-King County Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said at a Board of Health meeting last week, according to KTTH radio.

“Obviously, they have finite space in the coolers they use, and that space in now being exceeded on a regular basis,” Khan said.

