Fox News:

Subtitle: “Who’s more despicable?”

Council Member Kshama Sawant, a self-described socialist, is accused of using her position as a city official “in violation of law.”

Seattle’s Democratic mayor is calling for the City Council to investigate a socialist council member over her “contemptuous behavior” during anti-police protests and other alleged abuses of office.

Mayor Jenny Durkan is accusing Council Member Kshama Sawant of allowing hundreds of protesters into City Hall after hours and without following coronavirus health guidelines, marching protesters to the mayor’s home and encouraging protesters to occupy the city’s East Precinct, along with raising a handful of ethics concerns.

In an email to City Council President Lorena Gonzalez, the mayor argued that Sawant, a self-described socialist, is using her position as a city official “in violation of law” and for “recklessly” undermining other people’s safety “for political theatre.”

