EDITOR’S NOTE – Mayor Jenny Durkan stood in front of a flag featuring George Washington (her state’s namesake). Washington owned slaves, so … is it time to tear down that flag and rename her state?

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Thursday defended the protesters who have declared an “autonomous zone” on the city’s streets as “patriotic.”

In her remarks to the press, Durkan also said President Trump’s threat to send in federal forces to crack down on the protesters was “unconstitutional and illegal.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan

“Unfortunately, our President wants to tell a story about domestic terrorists who have a radical agenda and are promoting a conspiracy that fits his law-and-order initiatives,” Durkan said, according to Patch.

“It’s simply not true. Lawfully gathering and expressing First Amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society, and providing true equity for communities of color is not terrorism. It’s patriotism.”

