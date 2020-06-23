Fox News:

A left-wing Seattle council member’s claims that the fatal weekend shooting in the so-called CHOP zone may have been the work of right-wing agitators were checked by both Mayor Jenny Durkan and protest organizers.

Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant speculated Saturday in a statement, without citing evidence, that the killing of a 19-year-old man was a possible “right-wing attack.”

Her Statement

But she wasn’t done yet. She went on to tweet more idiocy …

Conservative & corporate media, locally & nationally, have whipped up right-wing hate by completely misrepresenting peaceful protest occupation. They're continuing to do so even now, falsely claiming that this shooting proves CHOP is descending into chaoshttps://t.co/TWi2rghibm — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) June 20, 2020

She added: “Seattle’s establishment Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best also share responsibility for having portrayed our protest movement as violent.”

However, a spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan released a statement saying it is too early to speculate on what led to the shooting or who committed it, KOMO News reported.

RELATED STORY: Another shooting reported at Seattle’s CHOP, 1 in serious condition

More at Fox News