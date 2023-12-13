Seattle high schooler FAILS quiz where he marked only women can get pregnant and that all men have penises

A Seattle high school with a recent history of activism is facing outrage from a parent after her 10th grader was marked wrong for saying only men have penises and only women get pregnant.

The parent and her student, who remained anonymous out of fear of backlash, said the answers were given on a true-false test in an Ethic Studies World History class at Chief Sealth International High School.

The student put that it is ‘true’ that only men have penises and only women can get pregnant on his ‘Understanding Gender vs. Sex’ quiz.

His mother claims the student failed the portion of the quiz as a result of his answers, which led her to speak out.

‘I keep trying to wrap my head around how it is legal to teach inaccurate information and force students to answer against their beliefs or receive negative scores,’ she said.

READ MORE