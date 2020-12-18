MyNorthwest.com:

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold called the police department she defunded to report a crime she suffered that would be effectively legalized under her proposal. Good thing she didn’t wait until after she passes her bill to report the incident.

We don’t know the motives of the suspect. On the surface, this seems targeted. Was the man experiencing temporary anxiety or depression over the future of this city thanks to Herbold’s shoddy leadership?

Under Herbold’s proposal, most misdemeanor suspects would get a pass for crimes committed to meet a basic need. It’s essentially a poverty defense. But it goes deeper than that.

The future legislation is modeled after a draft bill by radical public defenders. In it, you get a pass if you show symptoms of mental illness. That’s where Herbold’s 911 call comes into play.

Lisa Herbold calls the cops after menacing incident

On Friday afternoon, Dec. 11, a man reportedly threw a rock a Herbold’s West Seattle home, striking her living room window.

Though the incident report has been redacted, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH has confirmed the residence is that of the Herbold family. In the report, she tells police that “she was on the west side of the living room near the kitchen when she heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot and dove into the kitchen for cover.”

Luckily, it wasn’t a gunshot, but a rock.

Herbold told police that “her staff has received anonymous phone threats recently, but nothing in particular that links the threats to today’s incident.”

While Herbold didn’t see the suspect, her neighbor did. The witness said he spotted an “unathletic and a bad runner” leaving the scene. He described him as a clean shaven, white male in a black hoodie and jeans. The witnesses said he would recognize the suspect if he saw him again, but declined the officer’s business card to contact him in the future.

The sad irony

Under the legislation as currently presented in the model bill, Herbold is handing her perpetrator a free pass.

The model bill tells prosecutors to consider dismissing charges against a suspect “experiencing symptoms of a behavioral health disorder” while they committed the crime. What is considered a behavioral health disorder? Well, a lot, as defined by RCW 71.05.020:

‘Mental disorder’ means any organic, mental, or emotional impairment which has substantial adverse effects on a person’s cognitive or volitional function.

In other words, you could claim you experienced symptoms of anxiety during the crime. But how could the prosecution prove otherwise? Scott Lindsay, former public safety adviser to Mayor Ed Murray, noted in a white paper that “there is no practical way for a prosecutor to disprove a defendant’s claim that they are experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder.”

We don’t know the motives of the suspect. On the surface, this seems targeted. Was the man experiencing temporary anxiety or depression over the future ofWas the man experiencing temporary anxiety or depression over the future of this city thanks to Herbold’s shoddy leadership? If her proposal was currently the law, prosecutors wouldn’t have a case against him.

Earlier today I wrote my analysis of her proposal and wondered how she would respond if she were a victim of a crime that would get a pass in the city she’s turning Seattle into. Now we know: She’d do what any normal, reasonable person would do. She called the police, though, in this case, just weeks after defunding them.

Read more at MyNorthwest.com