The Seattle Times

The Seattle City Council voted Monday to prohibit some residential evictions during the winter, but altered what had been originally proposed by reducing the number of months the ban would be in effect. Before voting 7-0, the council trimmed the period covered by the legislation from five months to three months; limited the rule to low- and moderate-income tenants; and exempted landlords with four or fewer housing units. The legislation is meant to prevent most evictions during the coldest months for people behind on their rent. Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who sponsored the legislation, expressed disappointment with the amendments, calling them loopholes, but still celebrated the outcome. Sawant has described winter evictions as cruel, noting they disproportionately affect women and people of color.

READ MORE AT THE SEATTLE TIMES