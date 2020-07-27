The Washington Times:



Bill Donner of Seattle makes labels for a living, so he doesn’t toss them out lightly. He takes it to heart when he brands city leaders MIA when protesters took over his neighborhood.

He says he knows dereliction of duty when he sees it, and he has joined a lawsuit to hold Seattle officials responsible for turning the city into a nightmare.

“The mayor and City Council abandoned this neighborhood,” said Mr. Donner, whose custom printing and decals business employs 70 people. “When you have a progressive, socialist government and moderation is out the window, then the government is getting exactly what it deserves.”

Mr. Donner’s Richmark Label has been a fixture for five decades in Seattle’s Capitol Hill, a neighborhood made legendary or infamous, depending on taste, as the protester-controlled “CHOP” or “CHAZ.”

Before left-wing agitators seized control, Capitol Hill was known for its eclectic architecture and motley collection of residents and workers. It was, in many ways, a modern liberal dream neighborhood with its own Wikipedia entry extolling its “hip bars, eateries and gay clubs, plus laid-back coffee shops and indie stores.”

Richmark Label, which found itself almost dead center in the CHOP, makes intricate, colorful labels for craft beers, gourmet coffee, organic ice cream and the like.

It is housed in a 1927 building that was festooned with local artists’ mural work.

“Everybody has been a good neighbor for years. We were one of the centers of Seattle’s gay and Black communities,” said Mr. Donner, 71.

Now, suddenly and unwillingly, he finds himself a plaintiff against his hometown as his placid existence has been shattered.

