Seattle BLM protesters march through residential neighborhoods and demand white people give up their homes. “Give up your house. Give Black people back their homes.” “what are you going to do about it? Open up your wallets.”

A group of protesters in Seattle marched through a residential neighborhood this week demanding that white residents give up their homes, dramatic video shows.

Footage of the Wednesday demonstration posted to Twitter shows a crowd of dozens chanting “Black Lives Matter” before an unidentified man projects his ire toward nearby white residents — saying they are living in a historically black section of the city as another woman in the crowd yells that they should “give up their homes,” the clip shows.

“Do you know that before your white ass came here this was all black people?” the man says. “Do you know people like you came in here and basically bought all the land from the black people for less than what it was worth, kicked them out so you could live here? Do you know that?”

The man continues: “Cause if you don’t, now you f–king do — now do something about it!”

Another woman in the crowd then urges the residents to “open their wallet” as the man continues to yell at the unidentified residents off-camera.

“So how do you plan to fix it?” the man continues. “As a gentrifier, because you are part of that problem.”

A woman with a megaphone then urges the residents to “give up” their house, the footage shows.

