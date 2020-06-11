Protesters have taken over a six-block zone in Seattle which they are calling the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)

Trump called them ‘domestic terrorists’ and ‘ugly anarchists’ and ordered Dems to take back control

While some of the protesters are armed and standing guard at entry checkpoints, the majority are not

Demonstrators say they will maintain control of the ‘CHAZ’ until the Seattle police are disbanded

Reports emerge that rapper Raz Simone has established himself as a ‘warlord’ within the CHAZ

Inslee pleaded ignorance about the situation at a press conference saying he hadn’t heard about it

President Donald Trump has demanded that Seattle officials immediately regain control of a six-block zone and police station that have been taken over by armed George Floyd protesters who are demanding the the city’s police department and courts be dissolved.

‘Radical Left Governor [of Washington, Jay Inslee] and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,’ Trump tweeted late on Wednesday.

‘Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!’ he continued. ‘Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!’

It followed astonishing developments in Seattle, where protesters have established what they call the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’ or CHAZ, setting up barricades and armed checkpoints and declaring that police are not allowed inside the zone.

