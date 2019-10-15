The Washington Times

Prosecutors last week announced a second sanctuary city-related murder case involving an illegal immigrant in the Seattle area, but that has yet to shake local officials who despite the brutality of the slayings say they are not yet ready to begin working with ICE. The latest homicide was particularly vicious, with police saying Carlos Orlando Iraheta-Vega, an MS-13 gang member, bashed his 16-year-old friend’s head with a baseball bat. He then assisted as another confederate took a machete to the boy’s body, chopping off an arm and a leg and hacking at his neck. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says if local authorities had cooperated with them, Mr. Iraheta-Vega — who goes by the name nickname “Joker” — could have been deported long ago, after an arrest last November.

