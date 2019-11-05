THE POST MILLENNIAL:

On Saturday an antifa militia in Seattle distributed printed manifestos written by the militant who firebombed a Tacoma, Washington Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Many thanks to The Emergency Committee for Rojava, Rojava and Kurdish Solidarity Seattle, and Demand Utopia Seattle for inviting us and others to table at Debbie Bookchin's Seattle stop on her speaking tour about the struggle in Rojava. pic.twitter.com/jEqLnOJKl7 November 3, 2019

The Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club (PSJBGC), a far-left gun group, disseminated the extremist manifesto of terrorist Willem van Spronsen at an event on Kurdish Marxist nationalism. PSJBGC provides armed security for various left-wing and antifa protests in Washington state. It has also hosted a training workshop on how to make homemade guns. This journalist was accosted by their armed members outside Seattle City Hall last year.

The gun club was one of several self-described “anti-fascist” and far-left groups that tabled inside the Seattle Labor Temple Association.

Van Spronsen, 69, was a member of the PSJBGC. He launched an attack on the Tacoma ICE facility during the summer. Tacoma Police say he hurled firebombs at the building and attempted to ignite a 500-gallon propane tank attached to the facility. He was shot and killed after allegedly aiming his rifle at police. Van Spronsen’s manifesto being given out on Saturday featured an illustration of an ICE truck set on fire with its windows smashed.