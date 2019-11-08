THE HILL:

The company that has acquired Sears and Kmart will close more than a third of its stores, the firm announced Thursday.

Transformco, which purchased nearly all of the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in February of this year, said in a document that it would be closing 96 stores across the country “to streamline our operations.”

It will continue to operate 182 stores.

The closing stores will have going out of business sales that are expected to begin Dec. 2. The stores are slated to close by February 2020.

“We will endeavor to create and deliver value through a strategic combination of our better-performing retail stores and our service businesses, brands and other assets, and expect to realize a significant return on our extensive portfolio of owned and leased real estate,” the company said.