Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis brawl in stands in wild UFC 296 moment

Here's the dust up between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis from earlier tonight! 👀 🤯#UFC296 pic.twitter.com/WnLNVGkRXf — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) December 17, 2023

Things got heated inside the octagon on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and apparently outside of it as well.At UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena, there was a fracas between fighters Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, who were not even competing for real, as the two came to blows.In videos from inside the venue, Strickland, 32, is seen standing up and sharing words with Du Plessis, 29, from their respective seats before Strickland appears to ask people behind him to move out of the way.After they seemed to oblige, Strickland leapt over at least one row of chairs before he started hammering with his right hand to Du Plessis’ head, getting in a number of shots before the fight was eventually broken up, with UFC CEO Dana White in the middle of stopping things, per MMA Mania.According to ESPN broadcaster Jon Anik, Strickland was removed from the arena following the brawl.After the altercation, Strickland took to X.“I go hard on everyone I know this, izzy mouth feeding his dog, Dricus kissing his coach and grabbing his cup,” he wrote on social media, seemingly also calling out fighter Israel Adesanya. “[Sean O’Malley] talking about sharing his wife in a podcast. You’re a man, on a world stage doing this in public.”

READ MORE