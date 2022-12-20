Sean Penn has doubled down on his views against unvaccinated people going out in public, saying it’s like “going around pointing a gun in somebody’s face.”

Earlier in August, the actor shared his belief that the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory, and urged potential movie theater goers to stay home if unvaccinated.

And in an interview with CNN‘s Michael Smerconish, to promote his new film Flag Day, Penn said: “Eventually, [Flag Day] will stream and that’s a better time for the unvaccinated to see it, although I’ll probably offend them out of that choice.”

During the interview, he also discussed his decision to halt shooting scenes in July for Gaslit—a limited TV series about the Watergate scandal—until the entire cast and crew were vaccinated.

Explaining his decision, Penn said that the production team had a designated “zone” for actors and the crew members who were in close physical proximity to them, with all in that area vaccinated. However, he said, other crew members were not required to be vaccinated.

“Actors are protected, but if a stage hand is working alongside a stage hand who is not protected then they can get sick,” Penn said told Smerconish on Saturday. “I didn’t want to feel complicit in something that was just taking care of one group and not the other.”

“And I do believe that everyone should get vaccinated,” he went on. “I believe it should be mandatory, like turning your headlights on in the car at night. But obviously, that’s not going to happen tomorrow.”

Oscar winner Penn stated that he will will return to the set of Gaslit once he “can assure 100 percent of the crew has gotten vaccinated.”

READ MORE