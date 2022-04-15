BREITBART:

Left-wing Hollywood star Sean Penn is clearly having trouble leaving his adventures in Ukraine behind him. The Oscar-winning star has revealed he is now considering retuning to fight Russian forces.

Sean Penn expressed his desire to take up arms in a recent interview with Hollywood Authentic magazine.

“Look, my intention is to go back into Ukraine. But I’m not an idiot, I am not certain what I can offer,” he said.

“If you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind. And you kind of think what century is this? Because I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the fuck is going on?”

Penn said his desire to return stems in part from his own intellectual curiosity about the emotional and psychological effects of war.

