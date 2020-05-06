THE AMERICAN THINKER

One of the constitutional freedoms liberals are trying to use the Wuhan virus pandemic as an excuse to shred is the Second Amendment’s guarantee that our right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. There is no asterisk indicating an exception in case of pandemic, so when law-abiding gun owners show up to protest a government’s attempt to infringe on their rights, why should they not show up with the weapons the government is trying to curtail their use of, even take them away if the liberals could. Which part of “bear arms” does Sean Hannity not understand?

Hannity, who likes to count on his fingers when talking over his guests, repeating endlessly the same shopworn phrases, took to task protestors who showed up at Michigan’s state capitol to protest against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s draconian stay-at-home orders, including the deeming of gun and ammo shops as nonessential as liberal governors and mayors nationwide release felons to the streets. The ever-modest Hannity opined that their bad optics was in fact hurting their cause:

“I’m the number one supporter [on] radio and television, that I know of, [of the] First Amendment and the Second Amendment. Now, no one is a bigger defendant of the Second Amendment than yours truly,” Hannity said Monday night on his television program. “Everyone has the right to protest, protect themselves and try to get the country open,” the host said as video rolled of Thursday’s protest in Lansing. “This, with the militia look here, and these long guns, uh… no. Show of force is dangerous. That puts our police at risk. And by the way, your message will never be heard, whoever you people are.” “No one should be attempting to intimidate officials with a show of force, and God forbid, something happens,” the host continued. “Then they’re going to go after all of us law-abiding Second Amendment people.”

READ MORE AT THE AMERICAN THINKER