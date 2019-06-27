NEW YORK POST:

The trial of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher took another surprising turn Wednesday when a fellow SEAL got on the stand and defended the decorated combat veteran, saying his alleged killing of a wounded ISIS fighter was justified and that earlier testimony from two snipers — who accused him of shooting unarmed civilians for no reason — was false.

Special Operator 1st Class Joshua Graffam, a SEAL Team 7 member, disputed the snipers’ claims after being granted immunity in exchange for testifying, Task & Purpose reports.

He had originally invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent before Navy judge Capt. Aaron Rugh allowed him to speak freely without the threat of being charged.

Another fellow Navy man — Master Chief Petty Officer Brian Alazzawi, a multiple Bronze Star recipient — also took the stand and defended Gallagher, who is charged with attempted murder for the wounding of the two civilians and murder for the ISIS fighter.

“I’ve had nothing but confidence in Chief Gallagher’s tactics and quality of his decisions,” Alazzawi said.

Describing his alleged shooting of an elderly man on Father’s Day — which went down while the civilian was walking with another individual near the Tigris River — Graffam reportedly said: “Based off everything I had seen so far … in my opinion, [the men] were two s–theads moving from one side of the road to the other.”