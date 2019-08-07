THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The legal team of Special Warfare Chief Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL recently accused of war crimes, is confident that their client will have his reduction in rank reversed after the chief of Naval Operations decided to take the case over on Saturday.

The situation is another highly unusual step in a case that has been full of bizarre twists and turns. When asked how many cases a CNO had taken over before, Timothy Parlatore, the defense’s lead attorney, said, “Zero.”

“Nobody’s ever heard of the CNO taking over a case.”

Gallagher, 40, was found not guilty in July of all charges, except unlawfully taking a picture with the corpse of an ISIS fighter he was accused of killing. That conviction carried with it a sentence that would ultimately reduce him in rank to E-1, the lowest enlisted rank in the Navy. But first, it has to be confirmed by what is known as the “convening authority.”