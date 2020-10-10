Yahoo Sports:

A transphobic tweet that disparaged Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has resulted in the suspension of Seattle Seahawks radio announcer Dori Monson.

Both the Seahawks and Bonneville Seattle, which owns the KIRO-FM station on which Monson has a talk show, have suspended the voice indefinitely, according to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

The tweet in question occurred during Wednesday’s Washington gubernatorial debate. At one point, Inslee said, “We need someone who will not just follow science but will act on it,” referencing the science tying climate change to the wildfires frequently hitting Washington.

In response, Monson posted this tweet:

How are the @Seahawks still allowing Dori Monson to be their voice? He’s so opposite of their community minded messaging. pic.twitter.com/QQQBde6zU4 — Kevin Zelko (@Msbeervendor) October 8, 2020

The tweet has since been deleted.

Monson has hosted a politically focused show on KIRO since 1995. He is also a major figure on the Seahawks Radio Network, hosting the pregame, halftime and postgame shows on the team’s broadcast.

Fox News:

Sales tax revenues declined by more than 40% this spring

San Francisco experienced a 43% year-over-year decline in sales tax revenues during the pandemic, which has been credited to an exodus from the expensive city.

San Francisco’s chief economist Ted Egan attributed the drop in revenue that occurred between April and June to a flight of individuals from the city, rather than a decline in activity due to the pandemic.

Egan told Fox News that while areas throughout California experienced a decline in sales tax revenues, other cities saw an uptick in online sales – but San Francisco did not.

“In San Francisco, we saw a big drop in brick-and-mortar sales, and very little increase in online sales,” Egan said. “So it raises the question, where did that spending go?”

Other data supports an exodus of residents from San Francisco – as remote work guidelines allow some workers more freedom in choosing where to live.

The latest report from United Van Lines shows that outbound moving requests from the city were 128% above the national average at the start of September.

Data from Zumper showed a continued yearly decline of 20.3% in median rent prices in San Francisco this month, which was among the largest yearly decline ever recorded – and marked a milestone as prices dropped below $3,000 for a one-bedroom in the pricey metro.

