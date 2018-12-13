THE WASHINGTON POST:

There’s a sea lion killer on the loose in the Pacific Northwest. Or quite possibly several.

Since September, the hulking carcasses of 18 of the aquatic predators have washed up on the Puget Sound shores of west Seattle and neighboring Kitsap County. A dozen contained bullets or shotgun pellets in the head, assassination-style, according to X-rays conducted by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The remaining six may also have been victims of the shooting spree, but some drifted away in the tide before state veterinarians could perform a post-mortem. Another couldn’t be X-rayed because it had been decapitated, and the heft of the body would have required a crane to haul the animal out of the water and into a facility where it could be more thoroughly examined.

“It was definitely an intentional removal, a clean cut,” said Casey McClean, a veterinary nurse and executive director of SR3, a Seattle nonprofit focused on marine mammals.

Whoever is shooting the animals, which are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act, faces a stiff penalty if caught. Harming one can result in a fine of up to $28,520 and one year of imprisonment. The string of incidents is under investigation by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement.